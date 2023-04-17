The premises is to be razed to the ground and a self storage facility built in its place, bringing 40 jobs to the new branch of McCarthy’s Storage World.

Planning documents submitted by Kayedem Demolition Ltd to Chesterfield Borough Council state that the former office units and warehousing on the Sheffield Road site will be stripped out before they are demolished. Work was scheduled to start on April 3.

The Derbyshire Times has contacted the demolition company asking when the buildings will be knocked down and how long the work will take but is awaiting a reply.

The boarded-up building on Sheffield Road used to be the home of the legendary Aquarius nightclub frequented by celebrities and customers from miles around (photo: John Cuttriss)

Meanwhile, this evocative photo of dark clouds gathering over the boarded-up premises was captured by John Cuttriss who wrote a book three years ago about the celebrities and customers who used to frequent the nightspot.

John, who lives in Newbold, said of the Aquarius which operated for a quarter of a century: "We miss the entertainment, the stars in cabaret, the dining, drinking and dancing, the beauty competitions and many more events such as boxing, wrestling and, in particular, what I believe was the World Darts Championship starring our own John Lowe. I did hear the height of the club roof wasn't high enough for the numerous television lights giving out heat and so the competition went down south to Lakeside and the rest is history."

His research for the book put him in touch with Colin 'Fingers' Henry who appeared several times at the club and Duncan Norvelle who was popular in cabaret there.

Marti Caine and Alvin Stardust were among the big names to grace the stage. And legendary entertainers such as Bernie Clifton and Dave Berry, who still live in Derbyshire, performed at the Aquarius in the early years of their careers.

The Aquarius nightclub in its heyday.

Customers who frequented the club have flooded the Aquarius page on Facebook with their fond memories. Harry Hewitt writes: "How we miss it. Saw artists such as Bob Monkhouse, Ken Dodd, Junior Walker and the All Stars. Could get chicken and chips in a basket for 50p. Will never be a club like it."

George Garner posts: “Left at the door for disco, right for cabaret (with a tie).” Dave Clark comments: “The best nightclub for miles around. Had some great times there.”

The Aquarius first opened its doors in November 1972, backed by Punch Bowl (Mansfield Ales). It came under new management in April 1996 and shortly after that was taken over by Club Worlds Ltd who refurbished and rebranded the premises as The Gate with later closing hours and new sponsors Carlsberg Lager. But after launching over the festive period 1997/98, takings fell sharply and The Gate nightclub shut its doors for good in 1998.

Reinvented as a fitness centre, the building was last occupied by Places Gym which closed its Chesterfield base two years ago.

Friends enjoying a night out at the Aquarius nightclub long before indoor smoking in public places was outlawed (photo courtesy of Neil Anderson, Dirty Stop Outs).

John Cuttriss, who turns 85 on Sunday, said: “R.I.P. Aquarius when it’s gone, but never to be forgotten.”