Gulliver's Kingdom star employee marks ten years at Matlock Bath resort amid recruitment drive

Josh Hardy, 30, will begin his tenth season at the park when it reopens on Saturday, March 26, in which time he has gained experience in almost every department of the resort.

He has tried everything from serving hot dogs and operating rides to dressing up at Halloween to give guests a spooky surprise.

Josh now works as a team leader and said: “One of the reasons I love coming back to Gulliver’s Kingdom year after year is that no two days are the same and there's always a new challenge to take on.

Star employee Josh Hardy.

“The best thing about working at Gulliver's Kingdom is the satisfaction that comes from seeing thousands of people having a wonderful time as a direct consequence of your actions.”

He added: “The last ten years have flown by but I really enjoy the job and look forward to coming back for more each season.

“There are opportunities for everyone so I’d encourage those interested in working in hospitality to find out more about what is on offer here.”

Like many companies in Derbyshire’s vital tourism sector, Gulliver’s is currently holding a recruitment drive to fill vacancies on its team.

Positions available include ride operators, high rope operatives, caterers, retail and admissions assistants, housekeepers, night porters and hotel receptionists. Applicants are also being sought for roles as store assistants and those focusing on park care and carparking.

Resort manager Hannah Marsden said: “Gulliver’s is a unique and friendly place to work where helping guests have fun is part of the job description.

“Josh is an amazing addition to our team and we congratulate him on ten years of service with us. He really is instrumental to our operations and always comes in with a smile on his face wanting to provide the best experience possible for our guests.

“If you think you have what it takes to help families makes magical memories, we want to hear from you.”