The scheme allows the food bank to offer voucher codes for a free Chesterfield DayRider ticket on the Stagecoach app. The ticket gives the user unlimited travel on Stagecoach buses within Chesterfield for the day it is activated.

Jacqueline DeVeux, from Chesterfield Food Bank, said: “Huge thanks to Stagecoach for their commitment to social justice and their support for our local community. Some of the people who need to use the foodbank struggle to afford public transport; the distance they need to travel on foot can be preventative, especially when carrying heavy bags of tinned food back home.

“We are delighted that our food bank clients are now able to access food bank centres across Chesterfield and transport their essential items home more easily thanks to Stagecoach's partnership and innovative ticketing system. This is already making a massive difference to people's lives.”

Chesterfield Food Bank users have been able to access free bus tickets.

Stagecoach Yorkshire’s Commercial Director John Young said, “The work of Chesterfield Food Bank is more important than ever given the cost of living crisis and we are pleased to be able to assist their work by covering the bus fares of those most in need.”