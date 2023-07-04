News you can trust since 1855
Spot a familiar face among 28 more photos of Sparkle Night Walk in Chesterfield for Ashgate Hospice

Thousands of supporters who stepped out for Ashgate Hospice on the annual Sparkle Night Walk in Chesterfield have been thanked in a poem.
By Gay Bolton
Published 4th Jul 2023, 20:53 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 21:07 BST

The poetry is accompanied by film footage of the walkers whose support has so far raised more than £150,000 for end of life care.

Ashgate Hospice’s communication officer Tom Oakley, who has worked for the charity since January 2021, wrote the poem.

A record 3,100 walkers pounded the 10k Sparkle Night Walk route on Saturday.

Mark and Sam Brailsford walked in memory of friends who have received care at Ashgate Hospice. The couple, from Wingerworth, said taking part in the walk gives them an opportunity to "rekindle the good times" they had with their loved ones.

Sam, who works as a florist, said: "We've come along to raise money for a worthy cause. Two of my friends passed away at the hospice and Mark's had friends who have received care too.

"We're not just walking for the people who we've known who have died, but for the people who are using the service now and will need it in the future.

SEE THIS: Record turnout as 3,100 supporter back Chesterfeld’s popular Sparkle Night Walk

"I've been taking part in the walk for more than 10 years now. For me the atmosphere is lovely and people are so nice. All the walkers have a chat, they’re all smiley and jolly. Everyone has a reason to be here and it makes you rekindle the good times you had with people who are no longer here."

Registration for next year’s Sparkle Night Walk on Saturday, June 22, is now open. People can sign up for an early bird price of just £8 before August 13, 2023, at https://ashgatehospice.org.uk/

Sparkle Nigh Walk participants gather in the car park at Chesterfield Football Club where the 10k route started and ended.

1. Sparkle Night Walk

Sparkle Nigh Walk participants gather in the car park at Chesterfield Football Club where the 10k route started and ended. Photo: Tom Hodgson/Simon Wilkinson

Mark and Sam Brailsford take part in the Sparkle Night Walk in memory of friends who have received care at Ashgate Hospice.

2. Starting line

Mark and Sam Brailsford take part in the Sparkle Night Walk in memory of friends who have received care at Ashgate Hospice. Photo: Tom Hodgson

Stilt walkers at the start of the Sparkle Night Walk.

3. Walking tall

Stilt walkers at the start of the Sparkle Night Walk. Photo: Tom Hodgson

Hold on tight!

4. Piggyback ride

Hold on tight! Photo: Tom Hodgson

