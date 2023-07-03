A record-breaking number of supporters lit up the streets of Chesterfield for Ashgate Hospice’s annual Sparkle Night Walk.

Wearing flashing bunny ears and pink outfits, more than 3,100 walkers pounded the 10k route on Saturday.

The walk has already raised more than £150,000 to help fund end of life care and support and the charity hopes to see that figure rise to more than £200,000 in the coming weeks.

Charlotte Gratton, events and partnerships manager at Ashgate Hospice said: “We have been absolutely blown away by the amount of people who turned out for our Sparkle Night Walk on Saturday evening. The event was our most popular ever and we’re so grateful to our supporters and volunteers who made it such a huge success.

“It’s always incredible to see the north Derbyshire community come together to help us fund our care, but to see more than 3,000 walkers there on this occasion was extra special.

“The amount of money we’re expected to receive in donations will go such a long way towards being there for the patients and families who need us most."

Amongst those taking part n the Sparkle Night Walk was Malcolm Green, 80, who walked in memory of his daughter Vicky after she died at the hospice in January this year, aged just 50.

Vicky, from Dronfield, had been diagnosed with breast cancer five years before and received “first-class” care at home and on the hospice’s Inpatient Unit.

Malcolm, who was joined by his son-in-law Russ and grandsons, Ben and Toby among other family and friends, said: “Events (like the Sparkle Night Walk) just show how much the hospice means to so many people.

“I must admit the treatment and support Vicky received was absolutely first-class. She only went into the hospice for the last week of her life, but she received care at home for the last three to four months, which helped her with pain relief and other things. It was just so wonderful.

“I’m a member of a walking club so friends have been saying the walk will be a breeze for me, but at 80 years of age I’m not so sure!”

Elaine Darwent, from Bolsover, took on the walk with six relatives and friends, in memory of her husband, Paul Darwent.

She said: “We’ve raised nearly £1,000 in memory of my husband who was cared for by the community nurses at the end of his life.

“The atmosphere here has been so great and we’ve loved taking part. We’re all so proud to be here in Paul’s memory and hopefully he’s been looking down on us.”

Paul, who had glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive brain cancer, was cared at home by the hospice’s nurses until his death in December 2022, aged 65.

Elaine added: “When the hospice started caring for Paul it meant I could become his wife again and not just his carer, so we could focus on making lots of memories together. We were together eight years – it was happiest time of my life.”

Lex Crossett and her eldest son Finn Crossett, from Wingerworth, were joined by family at the walk. Finn, who uses a wheelchair, has been receiving support at the hospice’s Day Services and signed up for the fundraiser to give something back.

Lex said: “My friend Dawn and I have done the Sparkle Night Walk for the last three years together; last year Ashgate cared for my neighbour before she died and this year our eldest child makes the most of the Day Services.

“It’s so much fun, there’s such a great atmosphere at the Sparkle Night Walk and it’s for such a wonderful cause.”

Live entertainment in the car park at Chesterfield Football Club’s stadium kicked off the event before the sparkling supporters set out on the walk. The route took walkers down the A61 bypass, which was closed to traffic, past the Crooked Spire and through the streets of Chesterfield before returning to the football ground.

The Sparkle Night Walk was sponsored by Techniques Learning Solutions.

*Super early bird registration for next year’s event on Saturday, June 22, 2024, has opened and will be available at a reduced rate of £8 until August 13. To sign up go to: www.ashgatehospice.org.uk/sparkle-night-walk

