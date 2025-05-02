Spitfire flypast set for north Derbyshire VE Day 80 celebration - here's where to see it this weekend
Bolsover Blitz will welcome the wartime plane which is due to fly above the crowd in the town centre on Saturday, May 3 at 1.43pm.
Wartime vehicles, re-enactors, live music and entertainment will take place on the grassed area in front of the red gates at Bolsover Castle The Market Place will have stalls selling Forties clothing, food and drink throughout the event which runs from 10am to 4pm. There will be a large open space for dancing and everyone will be welcome to join in.
English Heritage is offering free entry for any residents in the Bolsover district who wish to visit the castle. Proof of address will be required.
*Single seat fighter plane the Spitfire defended British airspace against the German Luftwaffe during the Second World War, providing escort protection to British bombers including the Avro Lancaster and the Vickers Wellington.
