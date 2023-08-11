This year’s walk was the biggest ever, attracting 3,127 people to take on the 10km walk from Chesterfield Football Club at the beginning of July. Their fundraising efforts have topped the previous record by £50,000.

Jack Wood, head of fundraising at Ashgate Hospice, said he was “simply overwhelmed” by the support of the event’s participants. “Not only did they help light up Chesterfield’s night, but their efforts will go a long way towards funding end of life care and support for patients and their families across North Derbyshire,” he commented.

The generosity of the hospice’s sponsors and corporate supporters meant the hospice saved £29,000 in running costs on the night.

Staff at Ashgate Hospice celebrate the amazing amount of money donated by participants on this year's Sparkle Night Walk.

Florist Sam Brailsford was among the participants, waling with her husband, Mark Brailsford, in memory of friends who received care at Ashgate Hospice. Sam said on the night: "We're not just walking for the people who we've known who have died, but for the people who are using the service now and will need it in the future."

Plans are underway for the Sparkle Night Walk 2024, set to take place on Saturday, June 22, with super early bird tickets being sold now for a reduced rate until August 13.

More than 1,000 people have already signed up to next year’s event, which the hospice hopes will be “even bigger”.

Jack Wood added: “You can register at our early bird price for just £8!”