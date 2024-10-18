Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A six-year-old whose “Superman” dad died from a rare form of cancer will be taking on Ashgate Hospice’s Superhero Night Walk – in tribute to the end of life care he received.

Fletcher Parkes was just 10 months old when his dad Gavin Parkes was diagnosed with a rare form of bladder cancer in August 2018.

Months later – after undergoing intense hospital treatment for the illness – doctors told him the devastating news that his cancer was incurable.

The kitchen fitter, from Sheffield, and his wife Lori, 30, from Chesterfield, had planned their wedding for June 2019.

Gavin, Lori and Fletcher are pictured here.

Gavin, however, was admitted to the hospice’s Inpatient Unit in Chesterfield in March 2019, where he received round-the-clock specialist care – and the couple soon realised he was not going to make it to the date.

Staff and volunteers rallied together to ensure they could tie the knot at the hospice, with Fletcher by their side, just days before Gavin’s death on April 4, aged 39.

Fletcher and Lori will join hundreds of others at the Superhero Night Walk fundraiser in Queen’s Park, Chesterfield tomorrow (Saturday, October 19).

Lori said: “It has been heartbreaking for us all. Gavin was the most amazing man and an incredible dad to Fletcher.

Gavin sadly passed away in 2019.

“I honestly can’t explain how much we appreciated everything that Ashgate did for us in those last few weeks.

“Once Gavin arrived at the hospice, I stayed there with him every night. They went above and beyond for our family.

“Ashgate set up our entire wedding for us – including a car, cake, drinks, hair and makeup. It was just fantastic and all our family and friends were there to see it.”

The family, who were living in Sheffield but moved to Chesterfield to get family support, also received care at home from Ashgate before he was admitted to the ward.

Fletcher is continuing to receive child bereavement support from the hospice’s counselling team.

He is getting set to don his favourite Superman costume, which is particularly fitting given Gavin had the theme song played at his funeral.

Lori, a teaching assistant at Tupton Hall School, added: “Fletcher is just starting to feel the impact of losing his dad at such a young age.

“He’s receiving child bereavement counselling from Emily at Ashgate which he loves so much!

“Fletcher wants to take part in the Superhero Night Walk so we can give something back to the hospice for everything they’ve done for us.

“He first did the event last year and loved it! He loves dressing up as Superman because that’s what he called his dad, and we even had the theme tune playing at the funeral."

Since Gavin died, Lori’s family and friends have raised more than £10,000 to help fund end of life and palliative care for future families.

Registrations for the walk have now closed. The walk will start at 5:30pm, and doors will open at 4.30pm. Every participating child will receive a fundraising pack, superhero cape, and a glow-in-the-dark mask to wear whilst taking part in the event.

For more information, or to make a donation, head to the Ashgate Hospice website here.