Elderly man rescued from Peak District beauty spot after suffering head injury during fall

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 18th Oct 2024, 10:55 BST
An elderly man was brought to safety by a mountain rescue team after he suffered a head injury at a Peak District beauty spot.

At midday on Tuesday, October 15, the Derby Mountain Rescue Team (DMRT) were called to reports of a 73-year-old male having suffered a head injury near Ilam Rock, Dovedale.

A team spokesperson said: “The male was located by the team and assessed. He had slipped on a steep path and was complaining of a pain and tenderness in his back and pelvis – and had a large bruise to the face.

“Due to the location and the casualty's condition we requested the support of Buxton Mountain Rescue Team and HM Coastguard S92 helicopter – although the helicopter was later stood down.

The elderly man was brought to safety by mountain rescue volunteers. Credit: Derby MRTThe elderly man was brought to safety by mountain rescue volunteers. Credit: Derby MRT
The elderly man was brought to safety by mountain rescue volunteers. Credit: Derby MRT

“The man was lowered by stretcher to the main river path and carried out to Milldale, where he was kept warm in Buxton MRT's vehicle whilst we awaited West Midlands Ambulance Service. A great example of Peak teams working together to serve our community.”

