Sisters who emigrated from Derbyshire Dales mourn brother and mum's deaths in New Zealand

The daughter of a couple who emigrated from Matlock to New Zealand has shared sad news about her brother and her mum who died within weeks of each other.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Bird was seven years old when her parents Fred and Lillian Bird left Derbyshire in the Seventies, taking their family including teenagers Rochelle and Simon to the other side of the world.

Simon, who worked in the banking industry all his life, was found dead outside his home in Wellington on March 27, 2025. A 23-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Simon, 65, and has pleaded not guilty. A trial date of July 27, 2026, has been set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoe shop worker Sarah said: “I believe from what mum said Simon used to work at Darley Dale bank in the good old days. He was president of the race club in Wiarapara where they are going to have a memorial later this month.”

Simon Bird and his mum Lilian both had birthdays in June - just five days apart.

Their mum was Miss Derbyshire 1952. Lillian worked in a shoe shop until she was 80 and retired to keep house and tend to her quarter-acre garden on the north shore of Auckland, close to the beach. A stroke four years ago left Lillian bedbound. Sarah said: “We had lovely carers that came in three times a day to care for her needs.” Sadly, Lillian was rushed to hospital where she died on June 8, 2025, aged 94.

Lillian was pre-deceased by her husband who worked at Rolls-Royce before he left Matlock. Fred was employed as an engineer in New Zealand and died in 1999 from a known heart condition not long after he retired.

Their eldest daughter, Rochelle, is the mother of Cristina who is in her early 30s and works in childcare.