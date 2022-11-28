Single mum from Chesterfield who was forced to live off food stamps now makes £100k a month selling saucy snaps

Rebecca Goodwin, 28, was struggling to feed her two daughters - now four and 11 - and survived on food vouchers for over a month.

The family lived on six bags - each voucher provided five days worth of food - worth of food before Rebecca decided to start an Only Fans page to help provide for her kids. In 10 days she made £1.6k from selling her racy content and she now makes up to £100k a month on her page.

The mum-of-two was able to save enough to buy herself a £230k four-bed house and a £45k Porsche – things she would never have dreamed of affording three years ago.

Rebecca said she started Only Fans out of desperation and ended up making £1.6k in the first 10 days

Rebecca, an Only Fans creator, from Chesterfield who recently moved to Mansfield, said: “I was living off six bags of food for myself and my two daughters for over a month. I couldn’t even afford to throw my daughter a first birthday party. I started Only Fans out of desperation and ended up making £1.6k in the first 10 days. It was madness.

“I had never earned so much in a month before. Now I’ve been able to buy a four-bed house and a Porsche. My eldest knows about what I do and it doesn’t bother her at all.”

Rebecca couldn’t afford her gas and electric bills and was surviving on food vouchers to feed her family. She said: “I was a single mum and I couldn’t work as I had a baby and wouldn’t be able to afford childcare for her.

“I was looking for things I could do from home. I had a lot of guilt over the things I couldn’t provide for them. We were living on six bags of food full of tins of soup and lots of Uncle Bens for over a month. I couldn’t even afford formula for my baby.

“I knew Only Fans was a massive risk but I was desperate. I had asked for my third food voucher and they had talked about getting social services involved because I was struggling. I knew I had to give Only Fans a try.”

Rebecca started her Only Fans page in April 2019 and was shocked at how quickly it took off. She said: “I had dipped my toe in by seeing if people would buy content on Snapchat but I was still shocked.

“I made £1.6k in 10 days. Then I started making £10k a month and now I make between £60 and £100k a month. I couldn’t apply for a mortgage because my job isn’t considered stable and I have a bad credit score because of my past. Just before I started Only Fans I was in £15k of debt and got a debt relief order. I saved for six months to buy a four-bed house outright.”

