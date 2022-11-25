News you can trust since 1855
These are just some of the many superb independent retailers across the town.

11 independent shops in Chesterfield to support this Christmas – perfect for unique gifts

These are some of Chesterfield’s best independent retailers – the perfect places to find something special for your loved ones at Christmas.

By Tom Hardwick
37 minutes ago

With December fast approaching, many will be starting the all-important Christmas shopping. Although it is tempting to rely on Amazon, the Derbyshire Times has complied a list of some of the town’s independent shops, to encourage residents to support Chesterfield’s economy ahead of the festive period.

While we can’t include every independent business in Chesterfield, here are a few of the town’s greatest local retailers.

1. Shop Indie, Vicar Lane

Shop Indie sell a range of gifts from independent UK makers - from jewellery and wall art, to bath salts and candles - and everything in between.

2. Clarissa's Interiors, Vicar Lane

Clarissa's Interiors is run by a mother and daughter team - stocking a range of home décor collections.

3. Gorilla Garms, Vicar Lane

Gorilla Garms is the ideal spot for anyone searching for a bargain - selling a wide variety of vintage clothing.

4. Acu Herb, Vicar Lane

Acu Herb offer a range of traditional Chinese herbal remedies - along with reflexology, acupuncture and massages.

