Shocking pictures show scale of crash on M1 near Chesterfield after ‘driver fell asleep at wheel’
Police have shared photos of the wreckage caused after a driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and crashed on the M1 near Chesterfield.
Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit released the images as a warning to motorists to make sure they get enough rest and stay off the road if they are feeling tired.
The collision happened on the southbound carriageway between junctions 28 and 29 and closed three lanes of the motorway early yesterday morning (Sunday, April 10).
Miraculously, only minor injuries were reported as a result of the crash despite the damage caused to both vehicles involved.
A full investigation is now due to take place according to police who issued an update on Sunday afternoon.
They said: “Initial enquiries suggest that driver of Seat fell asleep and crashed in to nearside barrier and the Vauxhall driver then crashed in to the back of it. Full investigation to follow, fortunately only minor injuries. Don't drive tired. #DriveToArrive.”