Plea for for dashcam footage after driver 'allegedly threatened' by man at Langley Mill
Derbyshire police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage after a driver was allegedly threatened by another driver wielding what is believed to have been a wrench, in Langley Mill.
Police say the incident happened on Derby Road, off a roundabout from the A610, just before 1.15pm, on Monday, March 28.
A driver said they were coming off the roundabout when a blue coloured SUV type vehicle pulled in front of him.
Both vehicles stopped and a man then allegedly got out of the blue car, came over to the driver and made threats towards him while holding what was thought to be a wrench.
The area would have been busy around that time and the police say they would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the incident, have dashcam footage or have any information which could help with enquiries.
If you saw anything or do have dashcam footage, please contact the police and use the reference 22*178545.