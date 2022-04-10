Police say the incident happened on Derby Road, off a roundabout from the A610, just before 1.15pm, on Monday, March 28.

A driver said they were coming off the roundabout when a blue coloured SUV type vehicle pulled in front of him.

Both vehicles stopped and a man then allegedly got out of the blue car, came over to the driver and made threats towards him while holding what was thought to be a wrench.

Police are appealing for information

The area would have been busy around that time and the police say they would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the incident, have dashcam footage or have any information which could help with enquiries.