Shock after man dies in Derbyshire village road crash as police hunt for Skoda Fabia driver

Police are appealing for witnesses after the two-vehicle collision, which happened at about 11.20pm on Saturday, March 19, on Carnfield Hill, South Normanton.

All emergency services were in attendance and a 32-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A man who was driving the second vehicle was taken to hospital where he remains and is being treated for his injuries.

Officers particularly want to speak to anyone who saw a red Skoda Fabia in the area at around the same time.

Residents offered their condolences to the young man's family when the news was posted on Derbyshire Constabulary’s Facebook page.

Margaret Wood said: “So sad. Another young life gone to soon. RIP young man.”

Dee Haney said: “Heart goes out to the family at this sad time. Rest in peace and all the best to the other one in hospital.”

Donna Mellors posted: “So sad. RIP to the young bloke and massive hug to his family.”

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a red Skoda Fabia around the Alfreton or South Normanton areas earlier last night.

"Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact us using the following methods and quoting reference number 22000159202.”

