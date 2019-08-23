‘She was my world, my anchor and safety blanket’- Chesterfield man tackles 100 mile charity bike feat in memory of much-loved mum

When Chesterfield man Steven Boyd lost his amazing mum to a rare form of cancer just 16 days after she was diagnosed, he vowed to raise awareness and do something special in her memory.

Pauline Hudson, a fit and active 64-year-old, died of metastatic inflammatory breast cancer in June last year.

Steven Boyd with his mum, Pauline.

Her death utterly devastated her son Steven, with whom she shared a ‘very special bond’.

“We were told that her cancer wasn’t curable, but treatable,” said Steven, 33.

“But sadly it had already spread and in the end mum never even made it to treatment.

“I was her only child and we lived together for 27 years.

“She was my absolute world, my anchor and safety blanket, and I like to think I was that person to her right until the end.”

The day after Pauline’s funeral, Steven discovered his partner Lauren was pregnant.

“It was a bittersweet feeling, as I couldn’t share the news with my mum, he said.

“Nyla Faith was born on in February this year, four days after what should have been mum’s 65th birthday.

“All I ever dreamed of was to become a dad, but I also wanted to see my mum become a grandma.

READ MORE: ONCE-SUICIDAL DERBYSHIRE STUDENT THANKS PET DOG BINKS FOR GCSE PASSES

“Mum had everything to look forward to, mainly a happy retirement and the hope of becoming a grandparent.

“She had not even reached the age where she could retire or be eligible for her state pension, which would have been this year.”

Pauline had been caring for her own mum, Veronica, at the time she was diagnosed, and the family was dealt another blow when she too passed away, six weeks after her daughter.

“As you can imagine, it has been an horrendous time,” said Steven.

“But I wanted to raise awareness of inflammatory breast cancer and help prevent other people dying unnecessarily.”

On May 23 this year, Steven completed the Prudential RideLondon Surrey 100 mile bike ride in seven hours, 36 minutes. So far, he’s raised £3,000 for Cancer Research UK with the feat.

“I kept on pushing and I never stopped once,” Steven added.

“Mum’s unwavering bravery and strength runs through my veins and it was an honour to complete the 100 miles in her memory.

“My family and friends were waiting for me at the finish line. Although mum wasn’t there in person, I could feel her there in spirit.

“Nyla Faith and I are her legacy now and we will do all we can to make her proud.”

There is still time to sponsor Steven at: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/stevens-giving-page-222.

Inflammatory breast cancer is a rare and very aggressive disease in which cancer cells block lymph vessels in the skin of the breast.

This type of breast cancer is called ‘inflammatory’ because the breast often looks swollen and red, or inflamed.

Cancer cells may not form a lump but block the vessels.

Symptoms include:

Redness, swelling or pain in the breast the breast feeling hot to touch

Skin of the breast looking pitted (like orange peel)

Ridges or raised marks on the skin of the breast

Pain in or discharge from the nipple

More information here: https://www.macmillan.org.uk/information-and-support/breast-cancer/understanding-cancer/types-of-breast-cancer/inflammatory-breast-cancer.html

READ MORE: DAD WHO HOPES TO TAKE ON CHESTERFIELD HALF MARATHON SAYS RUNNING CHANGED HIS LIFE