Dad who hopes to take on Chesterfield Half Marathon says running has 'changed his life'

A Derbyshire dad has spoken about how running has 'changed his life' - and now plans to take on this year's Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon.

Ryan Wood, from Netherthorpe, has undergone a 'complete lifestyle change' after taking up running just 12 months ago.

The 38-year-old is now training for the half marathon and aims to tackle the challenging route in less than two hours on October 20.

Dad-of-two Ryan said: "I've seen a massive improvement across the board since taking up running.

"Not only have I lost two stone in weight, but I've also undergone a complete lifestyle change.

"I sit down a lot of the time for work - either driving or in the office - so it was essential that I got up and out more and did something to get active.

"I'm up and wide awake earlier and after going for a morning run I feel completely switched on, so it's benefitted me mentally in terms of my productivity and how I feel, as well as physically.

"Running has had such a positive effect on me - I wouldn't be where I am now without it."

For more information about the half marathon and to enter, visit www.redbrikchesterfieldhalf.com or email info@redbrikchesterfieldhalf.com

