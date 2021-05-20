Search party finds missing Derbyshire boy safe and well
Police have praised members of the public who helped form search parties to find a missing Derbyshire teenager.
Officers said that members of the public have found the 13-year-old boy who had gone missing from Ashover.
Around 30 people came out to help police in the search.
Derbyshire Police said: “The boy has been found safe and well in the local area by people who turned out to help officers in their search.
“Thanks to everyone who supported the search or shared our appeal.”