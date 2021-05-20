Search party finds missing Derbyshire boy safe and well

Officers said that members of the public have found the 13-year-old boy who had gone missing from Ashover.

Around 30 people came out to help police in the search.

Derbyshire Police said: “The boy has been found safe and well in the local area by people who turned out to help officers in their search.

Police thanked memnbers of the public who turned out to help them look for the missing boy.