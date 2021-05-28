Scooter riders and bikers enjoy first 'meet up' event at Chesterfield venue
Scooter riders and bikers met fellow enthusiasts over a meal and drinks at a new destination in Chesterfield.
Olympia House antiques house and craft centre on Brimington Road hosted its first bike meet on Thursday, May 27 from 6pm to 9pm.
Sofia Latif-Ward, who runs the centre, said: “We are working with Bev Thomas and Adrian Ashton who run Motorfest in Chesterfield and the auto jumble. We like to work with Chesterfield market traders as we’re all small independent businesses.
"If the event takes off, we’re planning on holding it monthly and we will be looking at holding a classic car show in the future as well as a regular car boot sale.”
Riders supporting Thursday’s inaugural meet enjoyed refreshments in The Urban Kitchen at the centre which will offer a set menu and alcoholic drinks.
