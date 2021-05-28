First in a series of scooter/bike meets at Olympia House Brimington Road Chesterfield. Sofia Latif-Ward, Cheryl Rose, Adrian Ashton, Beth Thomas, Debbie Ramsdale and Amjad Larif.

Scooter riders and bikers enjoy first 'meet up' event at Chesterfield venue

Scooter riders and bikers met fellow enthusiasts over a meal and drinks at a new destination in Chesterfield.

By Newsroom
Friday, 28th May 2021, 12:27 pm

Olympia House antiques house and craft centre on Brimington Road hosted its first bike meet on Thursday, May 27 from 6pm to 9pm.

Sofia Latif-Ward, who runs the centre, said: “We are working with Bev Thomas and Adrian Ashton who run Motorfest in Chesterfield and the auto jumble. We like to work with Chesterfield market traders as we’re all small independent businesses.

"If the event takes off, we’re planning on holding it monthly and we will be looking at holding a classic car show in the future as well as a regular car boot sale.”

Riders supporting Thursday’s inaugural meet enjoyed refreshments in The Urban Kitchen at the centre which will offer a set menu and alcoholic drinks.

https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/news/people/generous-derbyshire-schoolgirl-raises-hundreds-of-pounds-for-diabetes-uk-3253826

https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/news/people/mission-impossible-7-will-tom-cruise-be-filming-in-derbyshire-this-weekend-3253603

1. Musical welcome

The event took place at Olympia House Brimington Road in Chesterfield.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Buy photo

2. Inaugural meet

Organisers are planning on holding the event monthly and looking at holding a classic car show in the future as well.

Photo: submitted

Buy photo

3. Bike enthusiasts

Riders supporting Thursday’s inaugural meet enjoyed refreshments in The Urban Kitchen at the centre which offered a set menu and alcoholic drinks.

Photo: submitted

Buy photo

4. Warm welcome

Organisers worked with Bev Thomas and Adrian Ashton who run Motorfest in Chesterfield

Photo: submitted

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 2