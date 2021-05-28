Scooter riders and bikers enjoy first 'meet up' event at Chesterfield venue

Olympia House antiques house and craft centre on Brimington Road hosted its first bike meet on Thursday, May 27 from 6pm to 9pm.

Sofia Latif-Ward, who runs the centre, said: “We are working with Bev Thomas and Adrian Ashton who run Motorfest in Chesterfield and the auto jumble. We like to work with Chesterfield market traders as we’re all small independent businesses.

"If the event takes off, we’re planning on holding it monthly and we will be looking at holding a classic car show in the future as well as a regular car boot sale.”

Riders supporting Thursday’s inaugural meet enjoyed refreshments in The Urban Kitchen at the centre which will offer a set menu and alcoholic drinks.

1. Musical welcome The event took place at Olympia House Brimington Road in Chesterfield.

2. Inaugural meet Organisers are planning on holding the event monthly and looking at holding a classic car show in the future as well.

3. Bike enthusiasts Riders supporting Thursday's inaugural meet enjoyed refreshments in The Urban Kitchen at the centre which offered a set menu and alcoholic drinks.

4. Warm welcome Organisers worked with Bev Thomas and Adrian Ashton who run Motorfest in Chesterfield