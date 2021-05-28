Generous Derbyshire schoolgirl raises hundreds of pounds for Diabetes UK

Nine-year-old Amelia Mcclare wanted to help the charity after a school friend was recently diagnosed with diabetes.

Over the last few weeks, Amelia has been busy researching the condition.

Amelia Mcclare.

With her teachers’ help, she decorated her school with posters and handed out leaflets to raise awareness about diabetes, and took part in a sponsored dress.

Amelia will also do a sponsored walk on July 10.

The inspirational little girl, who attends Marsh Lane Primary School, has so far raised £900 for Diabetes UK.

Her grandmother Diane Jackson said: “We are all so proud of Amelia’s kindness, empathy and willingness to help others.

“We are so proud of her passion to help people.

“She is truly amazing.

“Well done, Amelia – keep being yourself!”

To support Amelia and donate to Diabetes UK, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/marsh-lane-primary-school2.

Diabetes is a life-long condition which causes a person’s blood sugar level to become too high.

There are two main types of diabetes – type one diabetes, where the body's immune system attacks and destroys the cells which produce insulin, and type two diabetes, where the body does not produce enough insulin, or the body’s cells do not react to insulin

For more information about diabetes, visit www.nhs.uk/conditions/diabetes and www.diabetes.org.uk.