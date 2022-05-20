School issues message to parents after police called to ‘serious incident’ in north Derbyshire village

Eckington School sent the message to parents following a hive of police activity on Ravencar Road, near the junction with Dronfield Road, just before the start of the school day this morning (May 20).

Eyewitnesses reported seeing two men allegedly chasing two others in a car, with images shared on social media.

In a statement, Eckington School revealed the ‘altercation’ involved ‘two cars and a number of men’ but said it believed they were in no way connected to the school.

Eckington School has moved to reassure parents following a serious incident outside the school grounds this morning (May 20)

It said: “There was a serious incident on the main road close to school this morning involving two cars and a number of men at around 8.50am.

"Fortunately, most of our students had already come into school and were not injured in the incident, but a small number of students did witness the altercation.

"Our staff team are supporting any students who were upset and will let parents know accordingly. The police are currently in the area investgating the incident itself.

"As far as we are aware, this does not involve our students, parents, or local community.”

Councillor Oscar Gomez Reaney, Conservative District and Parish Councillor for Eckington North, condemned the actions of those involved.

Posting on social media this morning, he said: “Residents please be aware that there is an ongoing incident in the Ravencar Road/ Dronfield Road area.

“The police are on scene and dealing with this as appropriate. Please avoid the area whilst this incident is ongoing.

“I am speaking with my council colleagues and will be speaking with the police. This kind of callous crime is NOT acceptable within our community.”

Derbyshire police said officers were called to reports of a disturbance in Dronfield Road in Eckington at around 8.30am today.

The first incident took place at the Splash Hand Car Wash in Dronfield Road where a disturbance took place and a number of people allegedly assaulted.

Two cars, a black Audi Q5 and a white VW Tiguan, then left the car wash and drove along Dronfield Road towards Marsh Lane.

The two then drove down Ashmore Avenue – where it is believed a collision occurred between the two cars – and then a further fight took place in the street between a group of men from both cars.

The men got back into the cars and drove a short distance to Ravencar Road where a further disturbance took place.

Four men have been arrested in connection with the incidents – which are believed to be isolated and with no wider concern for public safety.

Detectives are keen to speak to anyone with any information that can help their enquiries – in particular anyone with any footage, either mobile phone, dashcam or CCTV, that captured any of the incidents.