Derbyshire attacker Robert Biggs downed seven pints before headbutting Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp

Robert Biggs, aged 30, was jailed for 24 weeks yesterday after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm after he ran at Sharp and knocked him to the ground with a headbutt, leaving the Blades skipper needing stitches.

The attack was captured on camera and Biggs, from Ilkeston, was arrested that night after calling the police to confess.

He targeted the Blades skipper during a pitch invasion after Nottingham Forest beat Sheffield United in the second leg of the Championship play-off semi-final on Tuesday night

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Biggs has been jailed for 24 weeks for headbutting Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp

Sharp was watching the scenes from the sidelines due to injury.

Biggs, a Forest season ticket holder, has received a 10 year football banning order following the attack.

During his police interview he said he had downed six pints of beer before the game and another at half time.

He claimed he had not meant to make contact with Sharp and only realised the extent of the contact when he saw the damning television footage of the headbutt.

Jailing the £55,000-a-year electrical engineer, District Judge Grace Leong said: “I am of the view that it was a targeted act of aggression… even if it was not premeditated.

“This is so serious that a custodial sentence must be imposed.”

Detective Inspector Paul Lefford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an absolutely shameful end to an otherwise brilliant night of football.

“This kind of casual thuggery has no place in the game and I hope today’s sentence sends out a very clear warning to others who may be tempted to act in a similar way.

“You will be identified, you will be put before the courts and you may very well end up in prison, and you will not be able to watch football for a very long time.”