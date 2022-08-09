Scarecrow competition makes an entrance at Derbyshire village's annual allotments open day

Children and adults enjoyed putting their creative skills to the test for the challenge.

Prizes were presented to the best allotment holder and runner-up, the winners of a vegetable and flower show and a cake-baking competition.

All the vegetables from the show at Mill Lane allotments were on sale.

Tea, coffee, soft drinks and samples of the cakes were served from the Gardeners Rest meeting room and barbecue food was available.

Allotment-holders have expressed thanks for funding and prize contributions from the parish council, Derbyshire County Council, Rykneld Homes and Grassland Hasmoor Big Local.

1. Hudson Lievesley, 9, was runner-up in the junior scarecrow competition. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Great day Philip Arrandale won the adult's scarecrow competition. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Rebecca Robinson with her scarecrow which was voted runner-up in the adults' section. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Best kept Fred Walker won the best kept allotment competition. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales