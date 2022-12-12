Liam Anderson, the roofing industry's very own Santa Claus.

Liam Anderson and his employees have pulled in thousands of pounds through their charity work in the run-up to Christmas.

Proceeds this year will be split between Ashgate Hospice and Sheffield Children’s Hospital, who have both benefited from previous years’ donations.

Liam’s wife Laura said: “Santa strikes again. This is Liam's fifth year of doing this and he has raised over £10,000 for local charities. The feedback from both customers and charities is amazing and Liam certainly manages to spread Christmas cheer to all involved.”

Big-hearted roofing company boss Liam Anderson, with his sons Zachary, 9, and Samuel, 5.

The 40-year-old dad, who runs Lords Roofing & Sons Ltd, said: “Being in a position to give something back for all the hard work that the charities do is a nice feeling. It’s nice to think that people will be able to stick their heating on over Christmas instead of paying out on the roof."

His business will cover parts and labour when two-man teams repair roofs over the weekend of December 17 and 18 in return for donations. Liam is asking people to message him with requests via www.facebook.com/LordsRoofing1 and names will be pulled out of a hat.

He said: “We’re aiming to beat the record by doing 25 repairs this year; we raised £2,700 by doing 23 repairs three years ago which was our best result.

"The biggest donation we’ve had was £250. I can remember one year we drove near enough to Derby where an old woman was struggling, she was one of those that answers the door wearing ten layers and a scarf….she gave me £5, a cuddle and said thank you, that was more than enough.

Liam Anderson presents a cheque to a representative of Ashgate Hospicecare.

“There have been lots of tears of happiness from the customers. When I met the first customer we did last year, she was hugging me and crying. We always wrap a little present for the customers and that really blew her away.”

Liam admits that he finds it hard to turn down people who are in dire straits. He said: “Last year I was driving about in Hasland, all these charity repairs mapped out and someone rang me saying we’ve got a hole in the roof just before Christmas. It pulled on my heart-strings and I said I’ll be around in ten minutes and I did another repair. I can never seem to say no!"

The big-hearted business boss, who started out with a £200 car and a borrowed set of ladders, now employs eight roofers at his yard in Old Tupton. He said: “I consider myself a small, honest, family-run business. When I was working on my own, I couldn’t have done charity repairs because I wasn’t in a position to give back.”

