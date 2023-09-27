Salvage Hunters showcases 'Aladdin's cave' in Chesterfield where Drew Pritchard rummages through quirky collection
Drew spent a day at The Lucky Magpie Salvage on Hollis Lane for the programme that will be broadcast on the Quest channel at 9pm on Wednesday, September 27.
Producer Anna Stevenson of Curve Media said: “Decorative antique dealer Drew Pritchard is on the hunt for weird and wonderful objects and in tonight’s episode he visits The Lucky Magpie Salvage in Chesterfield. Run by dealer duo Suzie Kujawinski and Wayne Cutts, this unique Aladdin’s cave has a rich mix of extraordinary objects sourced from far flung places and Drew has his work cut out rummaging through this quirky collection.”
The Lucky Magpie posted on their Facebook account: “Tune in to see if he found any gems!”
Suzie and Wayne are anticipating a massive boost for business following the airing of the Salvage Hunters programme which comes just nine days after The Lucky Magpie Salvage was featured in the first episode of The Great Antiques Challenge.