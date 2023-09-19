TV's Salvage Hunters and The Great Antiques Challenge dealers visit Chesterfield shop for filming
and live on Freeview channel 276
Filming at The Lucky Magpie Salvage for worldwide favourite Salvage Hunters and the new programme The Great Antiques Challenge took place three months apart – yet both programmes are airing within ten days of each other.
Suzie, who opened her shop on Hollis Lane two years ago, said: “To get that kind of promotion for free is amazing. I know this is going to be a massive boost for my business.
"Salvage Hunters is aired worldwide and is huge in Brazil, America and Australia. The programme that we feature in is going out on Quest TV on Wednesday, September 27.”
The Lucky Magpie Salvage was picked after Salvage Hunt producers made a secret visit to the shop without Suzie’s knowledge and thought it would be a good place to film.
Suzie said: "Drew Pritchard, an inspirational and knowledgeable antiques dealer, was super excited about visiting us. He spent the day filming with us and bought a number of high value items. I can’t say what he bought but we are known for dealing in amazing antique advertising, fairground curiosities and oddities and decorative antiques.
"Chesterfield has just gone on the map because we’ve had one of the biggest antique dealers come to town and film us. It’s going to be a great episode.
“When Drew visited, he couldn’t do enough for us in terms of motivating us and giving us his knowledge. It was a really good day and we still keep in touch with him now.”
Suzie’s shop also features on The Great Antiques Challenge, which aired for the first time on the Really channel this week. She said: “I was contacted by Warner Bros about the new series. Viki Knott, the main dealer, spent half a day in The Lucky Magpie Salvage and we filmed a number of things around the shop that piqued her interest that might work for the challenge she was given.”
The Lucky Magpie Salvage featured on the opening episode of The Great Antiques Challenge last night (Monday). Catch-up is available on the Discovery+ website and app.