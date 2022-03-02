Sainsbury's cafe in Chesterfield facing closure threat
Sainsbury’s has announced plans to close 200 of its in-store cafes – with Chesterfield’s under threat.
The supermarket giant told staff it was looking to shut most of the cafes in its stores next month – putting around 2,000 jobs at risk.
It said 67 Sainsbury’s cafes would stay open while it reviewed the estate, and staff will be prioritised for vacancies in other parts of the firm.
The closures are part of a wider shake-up within the stores, with Sainsbury's set to bring in more Starbucks cafes and food halls.
Simon Roberts, chief executive of Sainsbury’s, said: "We have learnt that we can offer customers a much better eat-in and takeaway experience working with partners.”
Below you can find the cafes which are staying open and the ones which, so far, have been confirmed as closing.
Staying open
Fosse Park
Truro
Rustington New
Scarborough
Marsh Mills
Waterlooville
Penzance
Springfield
Godalming
Bognor Regis
Kings Lynn Hardwick
Thanet Westwood Cross
Lincoln
Ely
Warren Heath
Durham
Monks Cross
Emerson Grn
Castle Point
Bamber Bridge
Longwater Lane
Hazel Grove
Weedon Rd
Morecambe
Leicester North
Nantwich
Pepper Hill
Chichester
Hereford
Bury St Edmunds
Larkfield
Cheadle
Cannock
Rugby
Hedge End
Harrogate
Sedlescombe Rd
Pinhoe Road
Barnstaple
Hempstead Valley
Bridge Mead
Wakefield - Marsh Way
Swadlincote
Torquay
Talbot Heath
Isle Of Wight
Darlington
Harlow
Leek
Dewsbury
Marshall Lake
Whitchurch
Macclesfield
Winterstoke Rd
Preston
Didcot
Christchurch
Denton
Stroud
Keighley
Archer Road
Stanway
Pontypridd
Rhyl
Newport
Wrexham
Pontllanfraith
Confirmed as shutting
Weymouth
Poole - Alder Park
Ferndown, Ringwood Rd
Middlesbrough
Bishop Auckland
Sedgefield, Stockton-on-Tees
Silksworth Lane, Sunderland
Riverside Road, Sunderland
The Galleries Washington Centre
Gateshead
Bradford