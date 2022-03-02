Sainsbury's cafe in Chesterfield facing closure threat

The supermarket giant told staff it was looking to shut most of the cafes in its stores next month – putting around 2,000 jobs at risk.

It said 67 Sainsbury’s cafes would stay open while it reviewed the estate, and staff will be prioritised for vacancies in other parts of the firm.

Sainsbury's is shutting 200 in-store cafes.

The closures are part of a wider shake-up within the stores, with Sainsbury's set to bring in more Starbucks cafes and food halls.

Simon Roberts, chief executive of Sainsbury’s, said: "We have learnt that we can offer customers a much better eat-in and takeaway experience working with partners.”

Below you can find the cafes which are staying open and the ones which, so far, have been confirmed as closing.

Staying open

Fosse Park

Truro

Rustington New

Scarborough

Marsh Mills

Waterlooville

Penzance

Springfield

Godalming

Bognor Regis

Kings Lynn Hardwick

Thanet Westwood Cross

Lincoln

Ely

Warren Heath

Durham

Monks Cross

Emerson Grn

Castle Point

Bamber Bridge

Longwater Lane

Hazel Grove

Weedon Rd

Morecambe

Leicester North

Nantwich

Pepper Hill

Chichester

Hereford

Bury St Edmunds

Larkfield

Cheadle

Cannock

Rugby

Hedge End

Harrogate

Sedlescombe Rd

Pinhoe Road

Barnstaple

Hempstead Valley

Bridge Mead

Wakefield - Marsh Way

Swadlincote

Torquay

Talbot Heath

Isle Of Wight

Darlington

Harlow

Leek

Dewsbury

Marshall Lake

Whitchurch

Macclesfield

Winterstoke Rd

Preston

Didcot

Christchurch

Denton

Stroud

Keighley

Archer Road

Stanway

Pontypridd

Rhyl

Newport

Wrexham

Pontllanfraith

Confirmed as shutting

Weymouth

Poole - Alder Park

Ferndown, Ringwood Rd

Middlesbrough

Bishop Auckland

Sedgefield, Stockton-on-Tees

Silksworth Lane, Sunderland

Riverside Road, Sunderland

The Galleries Washington Centre

Gateshead