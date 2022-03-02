New children’s playground opens in Chesterfield thanks to amazing community effort

In 2020, it was announced the playground at Badger Recreation Park in Brockwell would not reopen after the first coronavirus lockdown as it was 27-years-old and failed safety regulations.

In light of this, Chesterfield Liberal Democrat Councillor Katherine Hollingworth formed the Friends of Badger Park in a bid to open a new playground at the site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new playground at Badger Recreation Park in Chesterfield has opened.

Schoolchildren were invited to submit ideas for a new playground and vote on their favourite design.

Meanwhile, the Friends of Badger Park raised £5,000 by holding a Christmas raffle and an Easter egg hunt and this was matched by funding from Viridor.

Chesterfield Mayor Glenys Falconer and her consort Keith Falconer recently joined Brockwell residents to celebrate the official opening of the new playground.

India Hollingworth, a member of the Friends of Badger Park, said: “The benefits of play for children are vast and knowing as a small group of volunteers we have managed to ensure that for the future there will always be safe space for children to play and socialise is hugely rewarding.”

The Mayor thanked the Friends of Badger Park for their hard work, recognised the support of the residents of Brockwell and gave a touching dedication to Tessa Thurgood, of the Friends of Badger Park, who sadly lost her life in 2020.

The park was then officially declared open with the cutting of a ribbon.

Martine O’Neill, of the Friends of Badger Park, added: “The new playground is such a great asset to the community.

“It’s a joy to see so many children using it and enjoying it.”