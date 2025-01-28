Sainsbury's revise proposal for webuyanycar retail pod at north Derbyshire store in effort to win planning consent

Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s is making a renewed bid for planning permission to site a retail pod in the car park of its store in Dronfield.

A revised application has been submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council just weeks after the original scheme was refused on the grounds that the pod proposed for the south-west car park was out of keeping with the surroundings and would fail to preserve or enhance the adjacent Conservation Area.

Under the new proposal the steel kiosk would be erected in part of the recycling area to the west of the store. Two additional car parking spaces would be created by reducing the area dedicated to the recycling bins.

Two parking bays would have been lost had the original application been approved.

Sainsbury's is seeking permission to site the retail pod in part of the recycling area at its store in Dronfield.Sainsbury's is seeking permission to site the retail pod in part of the recycling area at its store in Dronfield.
Sainsbury's is seeking permission to site the retail pod in part of the recycling area at its store in Dronfield.

Sainsbury’s want to erect the pod for the use of webuyanycar, a company which appraises vehicles on site, agrees a price and the financial transaction is done by bank transfer. These pods deal with, on average, 12 cars a week. The cars are taken off site within 24 hours of the purchase and sold at auction within a week. The supermarket operator is also seeking consent for non-illuminated signage for the pod.

