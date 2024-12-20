Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A controversial bid to site a retail pod in a supermarket car park near a conservation area has been turned down by a planning authority.

Sainsbury’s wanted to erect the pod with non-illuminated exterior signage, for use by the Webuyanycar company, on its south-west car park at Wreakes Lane, Dronfield.

But the store operator’s application to North East Derbyshire District Council drew objections from ward councillor William Jones, who pressed for it to be called in by the planning committee for consideration, as well as concerns from the parish council and the town’s civic society.

Councillor Jones wrote: “The footprint of the pod will cover two parking bays whilst the nature of the business will result in the staff and customers, plus the “purchased vehicles,” occupying further parking bays. Dependant on the business model of the unit some parking bays could potentially be occupied over the weekend. This is of particular import to the Baptist church located on the supermarket exit roundabout, immediately opposite the south-west car park as the car park is used by the congregation.

"The design of the commercial pod is stated to be modular, manufactured off-site, brought to site and placed on a prepared base slab. The pod will be manufactured in steel panels with the exposed roof area covered by an EPDM membrane. This pod design is very cost effective for the purchaser, has a short design lifespan and will become a pallet for graffiti artists and possibly ASB due to its relatively remote location from the main supermarket.

"All four exterior walls of the pod will have highly visible “webuyanycar” advertisement panels which cover most of the external wall surfaces. It is not proposed for the signage to be lit but by virtue of the scale and extent of the advertising panels the pod will be overly visible.”

Dronfield Town Council’s concerns included that bright advertising close to a conservation area would be out of character. In a letter submitted on behalf of the town council, clerk Joanne Mitchell wrote: “It is understood that an original condition of the planning application to build the Sainsbury’s store, was that free parking spaces had to be provided for the residents of the town, which this application negates, to some extent.”

The chairman of Dronfield Civic Society commented that the society was keen to support economic improvement for the town where it did not damage the existing qualities of the built and natural environment. The letter stated: “There is a large car park area around the store yet the location chosen is one of the closest parts to the historic centre of Dronfield, with the conservation area and listed buildings. The location chosen is close to the entrance/exit for Dronfield Barn and gardens, and on the pedestrian route from the town centre.”

Recommending refusal of the application, officer Kerry Hallam said: “The proposed retail pod, by virtue of its siting, design and materials, would result in a visually prominent and incongruous structure that would be out of keeping with its surroundings. The pod would result in significant harm to the character and appearance of the visual amenity of the area which would fail to preserve or enhance the special character of the adjacent Conservation Area and the setting of the listed buildings.”