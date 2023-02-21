News you can trust since 1855
Royal Shrovetide Football Match: WATCH as thousands take part in historic Derbyshire two-day football match

Thousands of rival players are taking part in a historic two-day football match that sees opponents compete to move a ball to the opposite ends of a town.

By Ashley Pemberton
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 4:20pm

The historic Royal Shrovetide Football Match kicked off in Ashbourne, at 2pm and will finish tomorrow, Ash Wednesday.

The ancient tradition is said to date back to medieval times and Shrovetide ball games have been played since at least the 12th century from the reign of Henry II. If the goal is scored before 6pm, a new ball is released and play restarts from the town centre, otherwise play ends for the day.

The two-day contest involves thousands of rival players competing to move a ball to opposite ends of the Derbyshire town.
While it is legal to kick, carry or throw the ball, it generally moves through the town in a series of hugs, like a giant rugby scrum, made up of hundreds of people.

This year's match - contested by around 5,000 people - was started by Paul Cook, a National Farming Union agent who asked organisers to cancel the game in 2001 due to a national outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease.

The 2023 Royal Shrovetide Football match gets off to a start. The two-day contest involves thousands of rival players competing to move a ball to opposite ends of the Derbyshire town.
