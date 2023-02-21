Holy Trinity Church on Newbold Road will welcome visitors on Saturday, February 24, to look at the colourful floral display in the churchyard.

From 10am-4pm there will be a Crocus Trail giving fascinating facts about the flowers and offering the opportunity to take photos of the blooms.

Inside the church, refreshments will be served and there will be an exhibition on the life and achievements of George Stephenson, the Father of the Railways who lies buried beneath the altar of Holy Trinity.

Chesterfield's Holy Trinity Church will celebrate its second Crocus Festival on Saturday, February 25, by welcoming visitors from 10am to 4pm (photo: Roger Green)

The Rev Jill Hancock, priest in charge of Holy Trinity and Christ Church, said: “Our first Crocus Festival last year was a great success, as people came to see the flowers, take photos and learn about the history of crocuses. There was a lot of interest, too, in the Stephenson exhibition.