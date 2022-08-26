Royal Mail strike: Watch as postal workers in Chesterfield hit the picket line in dispute over pay

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some 115,000 postal workers are on strike today (August 26) after unions rejected a two per cent pay rise in a dispute with Royal Mail.

It comes after 97.7 per cent of CWU members voted in favour of industrial action, which will see similar walkouts take place on August 31, September 8 and September 9 unless an agreement is reached.

Royal Mail has warned that letters will not be delivered on the days affected, and some parcels delayed, in what is being described as the biggest strike of the summer so far.

Chesterfield postal strike picket line outside the Royal Mail delivery office in West Bars

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Ward, CWU General Secretary said today: “This is the biggest strike in the UK since 2009, and we have got over 115,000 members who are out on strike today after delivering a massive ‘yes’ vote – 97.7 per cent.

“And it’s over pay, and our members just lost total confidence in the actions of the company, the board, and they’ve lost faith in the leadership and people will understand that when they see the way that the company have conducted themselves.

“The company made record profits last year: £758 million. They gave away over £400 million to shareholders, they rewarded themselves with huge record bonuses for achieving their financial targets and then imposed a two per cent pay increase on postal workers

Chesterfield postal strike picket line outside the Royal Mail delivery office in West Bars

“Against the background of rocketing inflation, rocketing energy bills, it’s simply not acceptable. Postal workers in the UK are one of the last remaining pillars of our society. We are going to fight hard to get our members the pay deal that they deserve.”

Royal Mail postal workers were joined by supporters as they attended a picket line outside the company’s Chesterfield Delivery Office in West Bars this morning.

Frank Adlington-Stringer, Green Party campaigner in North East Derbyshire, was among those who stood in solidarity.

He said: "In 21st century Britain people should not be forced to choose between heating the homes or putting food on the table.

Chesterfield postal strike picket line outside the Royal Mail delivery office in West Bars

"It's an outrage that they are, and that the Government is okay with that. I will stand with all workers, not just that of the postal service, until we see real pay justice."

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.