Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Members of Chesterfield Scarsdale Rotary Club have presented a £3,000 cheque to Ashgate Hospice bringing the club’s donations over the last few years to more than £54,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money was collected at the annual Christmas appeal at Chesterfield Tesco, when Rotarians turned out in force to support the charity.

Rotarian Clive Robbins, the organiser, said: “We’d like to thank Tesco for all their help and for allowing us to collect, also the public who were incredibly generous.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cheque was handed over by Rotary President Dr Peter Stevens during a visit by members who learned of the financial difficulties hospices are now facing and the vital need for organisations such as Rotary to keep fundraising.

Leigh Allwood, Community Relationship Fundraiser for the hospice said the charity was very grateful to Rotarians who had gone the extra mile to support the appeal.