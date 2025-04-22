Rotary club's £3,000 donation to Ashgate Hospice

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 10:55 BST
Members of Chesterfield Scarsdale Rotary Club have presented a £3,000 cheque to Ashgate Hospice bringing the club’s donations over the last few years to more than £54,000.

The money was collected at the annual Christmas appeal at Chesterfield Tesco, when Rotarians turned out in force to support the charity.

Rotarian Clive Robbins, the organiser, said: “We’d like to thank Tesco for all their help and for allowing us to collect, also the public who were incredibly generous.”

The cheque was handed over by Rotary President Dr Peter Stevens during a visit by members who learned of the financial difficulties hospices are now facing and the vital need for organisations such as Rotary to keep fundraising.

Leigh Allwood, Community Relationship Fundraiser for the hospice said the charity was very grateful to Rotarians who had gone the extra mile to support the appeal.

