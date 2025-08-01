Rooftop seating terrace in Derbyshire cafe extension plan submitted to council
Planning permission is being sought for a cafe extension with rooftop seating terrace.
Marsh Green Farm Shop and Cafe want to develop the premises at Matlock Road, Kelstedge. Drawings of the north elevation show the extension in natural stone to match the existing with colour coated aluminium bifold doors. The terrace features glazed balustrade with stainless steel supports.
The application will be decided by North East Derbyshire District Council.
