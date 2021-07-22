Roads to close and mourners to line streets as Chesterfield prepares to pay its respects to Gracie Spinks

Dozens of horse riders are set to form a guard of honour and mourners are being asked to wear purple or horse attire for the procession.

Here are some extra details about tomorrow for residents wishing to pay their respects.

*Gracie’s funeral will take place at Old Whittington’s St Bartholomew's Church on Friday, July 23, at noon;

Grace Spinks' funeral will be held on Friday, July 23. Picture kindly submitted by Gracie's family.

*A celebration of her life will follow at the Cock & Magpie in Old Whittington;

*Her final ride, in a horse-drawn carriage, will leave Harold Lilleker & Sons’ Whittington Moor funeral home at 10.45am;

*Harold Lilleker & Sons has released information for riders wishing to be part of the guard of honour – with Chesterfield FC granting use of its stadium car park and Chesterfield Council usage of Stand Road;

*Mourners have been asked to wear purple or horse riding attire by the funeral directors;

*Gracie’s horse Paddy will form part of the procession.

Derbyshire police have confirmed that there will be temporary road closures in place while the funeral procession passes through.

The roads will be reopened once it is clear, as the closures are not permanent.

The route will go from Stand Road to St. Bartholomew’s Church and traffic will be stopped for the procession to pass through at the following points:

• Junction of Stand Road/Sheffield Road (B6057)

• Whittington Moor roundabout

• Junction of Whittington Hill/Newbridge Lane (B6052)

• Junction of Station Lane/High Street (B6052)