The communications, health and well-being team managed to catch Bizkit – aptly named after the popular rock band Limp Bizkit – who was spotted limping by a concerned member of the public.

After a check-over at Chapel House Vets, it was determined that the injured duck had suffered some soft tissue damage and will receive special medicine for a few days to help him recover.

Bizkit is being looked after by a friend of one of the nurses while he gets his strength back and will then be reintroduced to his mum and siblings at the hospital.

The injured duck named Bizkit was taken to Chapel House Vets in Chesterfield. Photo credit: Chapel House Vets.

Chesterfield Royal issued a special thanks to Chapel House who they said “couldn’t have been kinder of more responsive” when they called for advice.

In a post on Facebook, the hospital wrote: “A bit of a strange 'duck tale' from us today but one which has proved again how 'ducktastic' our community really is.

“A concerned member of the public contacted us to say they were worried about one of our ducklings who have made their home here. He appeared to be limping and there were worries he'd broken his little leg.

“We rang the fantastic Chapel House Veterinary Practice at the bottom of the hill who gave us advice and support.

“Thank you SO much to everyone who has rallied round and supported us.

"If you were on site today and saw a woman carrying a box which was squeaking and wriggling a bit - yeah, that was probably me.”