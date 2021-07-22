The 10 areas of north Derbyshire where Covid infections rose fastest in the third week of July as restrictions are lifted in England
Nightclubs are open, people no longer have to work from home and mask wearing is now a personal choice – many Covid restrictions have now been lifted in England.
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 2:16 pm
But cases of Coronavirus are on the rise across the country.
The latest government figures show the north Derbyshire areas – in Chesterfield, Bolsover and North East Derbyshire – which saw the fastest rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in July.
At around 5pm on Wednesday, there were 10 coronavirus patients at Chesterfield Royal Hospital – two of whom were in critical care.
