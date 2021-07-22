These are the north Derbyshire areas where Covid rose fastest. Image: Pixabay.
The 10 areas of north Derbyshire where Covid infections rose fastest in the third week of July as restrictions are lifted in England

Nightclubs are open, people no longer have to work from home and mask wearing is now a personal choice – many Covid restrictions have now been lifted in England.

By Tim Paget
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 2:16 pm

But cases of Coronavirus are on the rise across the country.

The latest government figures show the north Derbyshire areas – in Chesterfield, Bolsover and North East Derbyshire – which saw the fastest rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in July.

At around 5pm on Wednesday, there were 10 coronavirus patients at Chesterfield Royal Hospital – two of whom were in critical care.

1. Langwith, Shirebrook South and Pleasley

Langwith, Shirebrook South and Pleasley has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 1024 per cent from 78.9 on July 9 to 887.1 on July 16.

Photo: Google

2. Shirebrook North

Shirebrook North has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 375 per cent from 101.4 on July 9 to 481.9 on July 16. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

3. Eckington West and Coal Aston

Eckington West has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 318 per cent from 163 on July 9 to 681.8 on July 16. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: Google

4. Clay Cross

Clay Cross has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 295 per cent from 220.2 on July 9 to 868.7 on July 16. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: Brian Eyre

