Ringwood Hall stabbing: Residents ‘not at risk’ says councillor following incident at hotel near Chesterfield

Ringwood Hall, in Brimington.

A councillor has spoken out following a stabbing at the Ringwood Hall Hotel and Spa.

Paul Mann, Councillor for Hollingwood Ward, said issues at Ringwood Hall including noise complaints, had been brought to his attention by residents.

His comment comes after a man was taken to hospital with stab wounds following reports of an assault at the hotel, at 11.45pm on Friday, October 4.

Cllr Mann, said: “I don’t think this stabbing means that residents in the surrounding area are at risk. It was an isolated incident at this function. This could have happened whether it was held at Ringwood Hall or any other venue.

"The concerning thing for residents regarding Ringwood Hall is the noise - loud fireworks and music playing until certain times at night. I have had a few complaints, they are quite regular.

"I have driven through the area at night to see where the noise was coming from and while sometimes it was Ringwood Hall, sometimes it was private parties.

"In the past couple of weeks, I received complaints about loud fireworks from Ringwood Hall. However, what I found out from the footage I was shown later, the fireworks were not set off by Ringwood Hall. They were set off by people who had a reception at Ringwood Hall and then left the premises, went to a private field and set off the fireworks. This was out of the control of Ringwood Hall.

“In the past, sitting down and speaking to Ringwood Hall has worked pretty well. They have usually been good with residents, they had silent fireworks to reduce the noise.”

Cllr Mann who recently contacted the council's licensing team following complaints from residents, added: “There are many posts on Facebook and residents contact me directly with concerns. But the licensing team said they had one official complaint, other than from myself.

"The licensing team would want to encourage any other residents to put in complaints to them if they feel a need to do so. They can only take action if they receive complaints from residents affected.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said a man in his 50s suffered stab wounds after being assaulted by three men. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.

They added: “A man in his teens has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a Class A drug. He has been bailed as investigations continue.

“At this stage this is believed to be an isolated incident and the parties involved were known to each other.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information.”

Anyone who can help with the investigation, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24000593775.

Ringwood Hall Hotel and Spa was approached about the incident on Friday and regarding residents’ concerns about noise but declined to comment.