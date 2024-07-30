Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Revised plans for a new care home in a north Derbyshire village have been submitted to the local authority after the original scheme was refused earlier this year.

An application for permission to build the 34-bedroom specialist home for adults with complex needs on land off Hartfield Close, Hasland has been lodged with Chesterfield Borough Council.

The original scheme was turned down in February 2024 on the grounds that it would result in additional traffic disruption in the cul-de-sac and that onsite parking was considered inadequate for the development.

A statement in support of the new application says that the car park has been reconfigured to allow 21 parking spaces – an increase of four spaces on the original proposal – with the layout of the building amended slightly as a result. A speed bump has been added at the car park entrance. A bin store has been relocated to improve relationship with neighbouring property.

Artist's impression of the care home which the applicant wants to built on land off Hartfield Close, Hasland.

Further commitments to the neighbours include contractors offloading staff and materials at the site and parking at agreed off-site parking, staff contracts to include a clause stating that they will not park on Hartfield Close and that visitors must sign into the building via a tablet and will be prompted to confirm that they have not parked on Hartfield Close.

However, the revised application has triggered several objections. Marie Garner writes: “Hartfield Close is a narrow family-orientated cul-de-sac which is already busy with vehicles due to the style of housing. The minimal adjustments submitted by Exemplar (Cairnwell Developments) will not resolve the issue of the significant increase in the number of vehicles which will be accessing this business via Hartfield Close. This being the main problem, i.e. highway safety Issues. This will result in an increase in pollution, noise and most importantly the potential for accidents.

“There are lots of families living here with children who play out in the close and the building of a care home will increase the danger to them and other residents. I therefore request that the application be rejected.”

Lisa Yeadon commented: “As a resident on Hartfield Close, I strongly object to the resubmission for planning to build this care home. Hartfield Close is a small, narrow residential street with extremely restricted access. It is a place where children play outside our houses, therefore increasing traffic to a commercial property would be dangerous causing serious safety issues.

“Although the developers have made small changes such as increasing car parking etc, none of these changes can change the size of Hartfield Close or remove the practical logistics or the danger of increasing traffic.”