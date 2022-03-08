Revellers turn back time in Chesterfield for 30 more photos of 90s reunion

They were the in-places to dance the night away to chart hits by Oasis, Spice Girls, Madonna and Prince.

Both venues have now closed but the desire to celebrate the decade’s music lives on.

Several 90s reunions have been held in Chesterfield and there’s another coming soon.

Neil Anderson, author of the Dirty Stop Outs Guide to 1990s Chesterfield, organised the first in 2019. He said: “It went so well we did another ‘90s Reunion last year and that sold out weeks in advance. We've already sold nearly half the tickets for the next one.”

The ‘90s Reunion Good Friday Spectacular will be held at Real Time Live on Marsden Street on April 15, 2022.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from www.realtimelive.co.uk

Meanwhile, here’s a look back at that first reunion in another 30 amazing photos.

