Rewind the 90s in Chesterfield by taking a look at these 30 great reunion photos

The event – which is scheduled to take place at Real Time Live on Friday, April 15, Good Friday – is set to celebrate the era defined by venues like the Bradbury Club and Xanadu and a time when the Spireites had an amazing cup run.
Neil Anderson who is helping organise the event at the Marsden Street venue said: "We’ve been overwhelmed by the interest in the event following the full lifting of restrictions and we’re lining up for one heck of a party. Think dance, rave, indie and all the biggest dancefloor tunes from the era.”
Tickets are £10 and on sale now from www.realtimelive.co.uk
The ‘90s Reunion Good Friday Spectacular has been inspired by the success of Neil’s book ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1990s Chesterfield’ book that he published a couple of years ago.
A ‘90s Reunion in 2019 to launch the book was a complete sell out. The second one in 2021 also sold out weeks in advance.
