Revealed - winners of Chesterfield Chesters competition

The Derbyshire Times joined forces with Chesterfield-based Chesters for a tasty competition to mark National Fish and Chip Day – and the winners can now be revealed.

By Michael Broomhead
Friday, 11th June 2021, 12:53 pm
Chesters' waitress Hanna Vilhunen, manager DJ Mills and waitress Hannah Thursby. Picture by Brian Eyre.

Sandra Twigg, of Dronfield, won a meal for a family of four, as did Alan Littlewood, of Clowne.

Richard Hawksworth, of Chesterfield won a meal for a couple.

Well done to the winners – we hope they enjoy their meals.

Thank you to all of you who entered – and keep your eyes peeled for more competitions in the Derbyshire Times!

