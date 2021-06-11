Revealed - winners of Chesterfield Chesters competition
The Derbyshire Times joined forces with Chesterfield-based Chesters for a tasty competition to mark National Fish and Chip Day – and the winners can now be revealed.
Friday, 11th June 2021, 12:53 pm
Sandra Twigg, of Dronfield, won a meal for a family of four, as did Alan Littlewood, of Clowne.
Richard Hawksworth, of Chesterfield won a meal for a couple.
Well done to the winners – we hope they enjoy their meals.
Thank you to all of you who entered – and keep your eyes peeled for more competitions in the Derbyshire Times!