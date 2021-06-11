Revealed - winners of Chesterfield Chesters competition

Chesters' waitress Hanna Vilhunen, manager DJ Mills and waitress Hannah Thursby. Picture by Brian Eyre.

Sandra Twigg, of Dronfield, won a meal for a family of four, as did Alan Littlewood, of Clowne.

Richard Hawksworth, of Chesterfield won a meal for a couple.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well done to the winners – we hope they enjoy their meals.

Thank you to all of you who entered – and keep your eyes peeled for more competitions in the Derbyshire Times!