Car collides with wall after two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield

Police were called to a collision between a Toyota Yaris and a Vauxhall Astra at the junction of Ashgate Road and Foljambe Road at around 8.25pm last night (June 10).

The Vauxhall Astra ended up colliding with a brick wall and pelican crossing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the vehicles, a Vauxhall Astra, ended up colliding with a wall following the crash in Chesterfield last night

There were no serious injuries and both cars were recovered from the scene, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said.