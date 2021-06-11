Car collides with wall after two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield

Two cars have been recovered following a crash in which one of the vehicles hit a wall in Chesterfield.

By Alana Roberts
Friday, 11th June 2021, 12:28 pm
Police were called to a collision between a Toyota Yaris and a Vauxhall Astra at the junction of Ashgate Road and Foljambe Road at around 8.25pm last night (June 10).

The Vauxhall Astra ended up colliding with a brick wall and pelican crossing.

One of the vehicles, a Vauxhall Astra, ended up colliding with a wall following the crash in Chesterfield last night

There were no serious injuries and both cars were recovered from the scene, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said.

