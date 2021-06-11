Car collides with wall after two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield
Two cars have been recovered following a crash in which one of the vehicles hit a wall in Chesterfield.
Friday, 11th June 2021, 12:28 pm
Updated
Friday, 11th June 2021, 12:40 pm
Police were called to a collision between a Toyota Yaris and a Vauxhall Astra at the junction of Ashgate Road and Foljambe Road at around 8.25pm last night (June 10).
The Vauxhall Astra ended up colliding with a brick wall and pelican crossing.
CRIME: Man left with broken cheekbone after thugs threatened to 'stab him up' in 'vicious' attack outside North Derbyshire McDonald's
There were no serious injuries and both cars were recovered from the scene, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said.