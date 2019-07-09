Residents urged to avoid controversial circus when it comes to village near Chesterfield

Residents in North Wingfield are being urged to avoid a circus which features wild animal acts.

The Animal Defenders International (ADI) is calling on people to not attend Peter Jolly’s Circus when it comes to the area tomorrow (Wednesday, July 10)

The animal rights group said the physical and psychological health of animals in the circuses is 'inevitably comprised' as some are subjected to 'brutal training methods and violence'.

Jan Creamer, president of Animal Defenders International, said: “Animal Defenders International has repeatedly documented the suffering and abuse of animals in circuses. Circuses simply cannot meet the needs of animals in small, mobile accommodation. You can help stop the suffering – don’t go to a circus with animals.”

A spokesperson for Peter Jolly's Circus previously told the Derbyshire Times: "It's very important to stress that all our animals are well looked after.

"They are part of our circus family so we take special care to meet all their welfare needs.

"We have inspections from Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and independent vets.

"We'd urge people not to believe the propaganda from the ADI."