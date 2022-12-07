News you can trust since 1855
Residents in Derbyshire town decorate hole in road with Christmas tree – after waiting months for repairs

A hole on a Derbyshire road was decorated with a Christmas tree and tinsel – as residents were left waiting months for repairs.

By Tom Hardwick
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 12:25pm

Barriers were put in place on Elliott Drive, Inkersall by Severn Trent Water around six months ago – after a hole appeared in the road, close to a drain.

Since then, progress has been slow in repairing the route, much to the frustration of residents and councillors alike – including Coun Dean Rhodes and Coun Paul Mann.

While many in Inkersall feel aggrieved, one mystery resident has decided to poke fun at the situation by decorating the barriers with tinsel – as well as placing a Christmas tree inside.

One resident opted to decorate the barriers - which had been left on the route for months.
No one has come forward to admit they were behind the festive prank – but it is sure to put a smile on the faces of locals, even as the wait for repairs stretches on.

Decorating potholes is certainly a novel way of spreading Christmas cheer.
