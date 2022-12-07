Barriers were put in place on Elliott Drive, Inkersall by Severn Trent Water around six months ago – after a hole appeared in the road, close to a drain.

Since then, progress has been slow in repairing the route, much to the frustration of residents and councillors alike – including Coun Dean Rhodes and Coun Paul Mann.

While many in Inkersall feel aggrieved, one mystery resident has decided to poke fun at the situation by decorating the barriers with tinsel – as well as placing a Christmas tree inside.

One resident opted to decorate the barriers - which had been left on the route for months.

No one has come forward to admit they were behind the festive prank – but it is sure to put a smile on the faces of locals, even as the wait for repairs stretches on.

