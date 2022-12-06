Chesterfield vigil to be held for Derbyshire women jailed after climate protest

The vigil will take place between 12.30 and 1.30pm on Saturday, December 10 at the top of South Street by Wilkos.

It will be held to commemorate 27 peaceful protesters who are currently in jail for taking action on the climate emergency, including two Derbyshire women arrested as part of the recent Just Stop Oil motorway protests.

The women, Mair Bain and Lucia Whittaker De Abreu, are remanded in Bronzefield and Peterborough prisons.

Mair Bain and Lucia Whittaker De Abreu were among activists arrested during climate protest in London in October.

Jackie Hopkinson from Chesterfield Extinction Rebellion said: “I know one of the women in prison and she runs a successful Derby based business as well as dedicating much of her time to campaigning. I totally agree with her view that our government should not be investing in any new fossil fuel extraction at a time when the world is facing more and more extreme weather causing 1,000s of deaths through floods in Pakistan and famine in East Africa. I find it horrifying that she has been sent to prison for trying to do something about the most important crisis of our time."

Derbyshire grandmother Steph Futcher, said: "We want to honour these brave individuals who have sacrificed their freedom for the sake of our future planet. It’s important we make everyone aware that ordinary people concerned about climate breakdown are being silenced by imprisonment. These are not violent or extreme individuals but are people like you and me with families and jobs, who have reached a point where they cannot sit back and watch the climate crisis unfold. They have done nothing more than demand the government treats the climate crisis as a serious priority."

The organisation Rebels in Prison support was set up by the family and friends of climate protesters.

They also aim to raise awareness of climate activists being held on remand in prison before trial, and receiving custodial sentences for their involvement in non-violent, peaceful protest.

Lucia Whittaker De Abreu is one of two Derbyshire climate activist currently in prison.