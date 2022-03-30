Residents fear school-run 'gridlock' as access to new homes near Chesterfield approved

Council planning chiefs have given permission for 20 properties to be built on land close to Carpenter Avenue at Mastin Moor.

Access to the estate will be from the A619 Worksop Road, which has sparked concern about the number of cars using the busy route into Staveley and Chesterfield from the M1.

Resident Lee Scott said: “Worksop Road is gridlocked every morning when children are going to school.

"I fear this development will cause more congestion and also there will be safety issues because another junction will have to be created.

“Also, there will be light and noise pollution to the current residents of Carpenter Avenue.”

Fellow resident Graham Roper also wrote a recent letter of objection to the proposal, which has been published on the Chesterfield Borough Council website.

"The access to the site would pose a major risk on an already seriously over congested road,” he said.

“We believe previous planning had been rejected for this site on this issue alone.”

Mr Roper also has concerns about nesting owls close to the site, noise during the construction phase and possible privacy issues for nearby homes.

Developers The Norbriggs Partnership describe the existing site as ‘a parcel of vacant overgrown land’ which they plan to transform.

A planning statement adds: “The proposals represent sustainable development and there are no adverse impacts as a result of developing this site for housing which outweigh the benefits of delivering housing, including affordable housing and enhancing the ecological value of the site, particularly given the sustainable nature of the site’s location.”

Developers say a resolution to grant planning permission from Chesterfield Planning Committee dates back to August 8, 2016, but this was subject to the completion of a legal

agreement which has been delayed by issues ‘associated with probate and deceased estates’.