Rescued American Bulldog cross Skittles is 'unmatched for loveliness' says carers at Chesterfield RSPCA

The American Bulldog cross is described as unmatched for loveliness and fond of anyone who shows her affection.

Richard Grainger, animal care assistant, said: “When you visit Skittles in the morning, without fail she will be waiting for you with her favourite soft toy held in her mouth and her whole body wriggling with such excitement that her paws almost leave the floor.

"She's a chatterbox and loves to whine and groan in conversation to whoever will listen.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skittles, an American bulldog cross, has been cared for by staff at Chesterfield RSPCA centre for nearly six month.

The seven-year-old dog was brought into the RSPCA centre when her owner’s circumstances changed and they were no longer able to give her the care she needed.

Skittles, sadly, has not coped well with kennels and has been assigned a quiet room away from all the noise where she can receive one to one attention from the staff.

Due to her sheltered past over the last year Skittles has developed a habit of chewing the lead while out on walks. This is believed to be her way of coping with stress.

Richard said: “Her new owner would need to be willing to work with her behaviour issues on walks and be prepared to give her the time she needs to settle and become more accustomed to her new environment.”

Skittles has a habit of chewing the lead when she is out walking.