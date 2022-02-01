Terrified, emaciated and found beside body of her best friend - deaf rescue dog now in care of Chesterfield RSPCA is looking for a forever home

Misty, a young Catahoula Leopard Dog, is currently being looked after at Chesterfield animal care centre where she was brought in six months ago.

She has been cared for by workers at the charity since she was found terrified and emaciated with no food or water in a property where there was a dead dog.

The RSPCA inspector involved in the case, who wants to remain anonymous, said: “In Misty’s short two years she has had to cope with more than any dog should. The conditions I found her in were horrific, completely uninhabitable for humans. It was obvious she had been abandoned for a long time as she was drastically underweight to the point her best friend did not survive the ordeal. She was terrified, at the time we did not know she was deaf, so we can only imagine how terrible this experience must have been for her.”

MIsty is now healthy, active and full of energy after being at Chesterfield RSPCA's animal care centre for six months.

Richard Grainger, animal care assistant said: “Misty is now healthy, active and full of energy and zest for life. Her deafness does come with its difficulties but she has come a long way. She can be a little unsure of strangers at first until she gets to know them but we have found that Misty has only two loves in life and that is food and walks. She is extremely affectionate and will put cuddles as a close third.”

Misty is looking for an adults-only home as the sole pet, and will benefit from some basic training.

Steph McCawley, supporter engagement officer at Chesterfield & North Derbyshire RSPCA, said: “Misty’s new owner will be the luckiest person to have her. She is a sweet girl who just wants love and consistency which she has never experienced before. I am asking if anyone who think they can offer Misty everything she is looking for can send us an application through our website www.chesterfield-rspca.org.uk. We will be on hand to offer ongoing support and advice to her new family.”

For more information or to apply for Misty visit https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk/misty-w2021014

Misty loves food and walks and is looking for an adults-only forever home where she will be the only pet.